These are lean times for buzz bands, but Dublin post-punkers Fontaines D.C. are making a real run of it. Earlier this year, Fontaines released Skinty Fia, their third album in three years. From all accounts, Fontaines are coming off like stars in their recent festival appearances. Last night, they got another shot to rock out on American TV, and they did well for themselves.

Fontaines D.C. were the musical guest on last night’s episode of James Corden’s Late Late Show, and they played the Skinty Fia single “Roman Holiday.” During that performance, Fontaines pulled off the crucial high-wire act of fulfilling their promotional duties while looking bored and sounding great. That’s the Oasis equation, and very few people can pull it off. Fontaines D.C. are not Oasis, but they made it work for them last night. Watch the performance below.

Skinty Fia is out now on Partisan Records.