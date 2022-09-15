Over two years ago, we found out that the Whitney Houston estate and Houston’s longtime label head Clive Davis were at work on a biopic about the pop star. A little while after that, Naomi Ackie was cast in the lead role. The film, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is set to be released in theaters this December, and it has just gotten its first trailer.

It is, of course, soundtracked by “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and it provides some quick flashes throughout Houston’s career after opening with Davis, as played by Stanley Tucci, watching her perform at a nightclub.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody was directed by Kasi Lemmons, whose last film was 2019’s Harriet. It was written by Anthony McCarten, who also wrote Bohemian Rhapsody.

Check out the trailer below.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is in theaters on December 21.