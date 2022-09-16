Carly Rae Jepsen – “Talking To Yourself”
This past summer, between the release of singles “Western Wind” and “Beach House,” we got word that Carly Rae Jepsen would release her new album The Loneliest Time in October. Today she’s back with our next taste of the album, “Talking To Yourself.” Although the prior singles branched out stylistically, this song finds CRJ leaning back into the ’80s pastiche of Emotion and Dedicated, including a ripping guitar solo. Listen below.
The Loneliest Time is out 10/21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope.