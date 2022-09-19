Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Reveals We’ve Been Saying His Name Wrong

Have you been talking about Nickelback recently? Well, be careful you pronounce the last name of frontman Chad Kroeger. You might be tempted to say Kr-oh-ger, like the grocery store chain, but it is in fact Kroo-ger, like the A Nightmare On Elm Street icon. Kroeger got into it on a recent Loudwire podcast.” “It’s Kroo-ger, don’t trust the internet,” Kroeger said.

When asked why he doesn’t correct people when he’s interviewed, he answered: “I never get time … It’s so far in by the time I get to say something, I don’t actually … ’cause if I just stop and go, ‘Actually, it’s Kroeger,’ I’m gonna look like such a dick. So I’m just like, whatever, I don’t care.”

He then recounted a story about a time he was being interviewed with Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains, and Cantrell corrected the interviewer about his pronunciation of Kroeger for him. “I sort of looked over at Jerry, and he goes, ‘It’s your name, dude. That is your last name. Tell that dude across there how to say it properly so that he stops saying it wrong into that microphone and misinforming people. That is your last name, brother.'”

Something to keep in mind.