Next week Yeah Yeah Yeahs will finally grace us with a new album for the first time in nine years. After dropping early singles “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” and “Burning,” the band continued their promotion of Cool It Down last night with an underplay at the Chicago club Metro, where they debuted another new track. “Lovebomb” is a spacey slow-build that accumulates a lot of dramatic tension along the way without ever fully exploding the way you might expect from a song with the word “bomb” in the title. Karen O’s refrain amidst the vibes: “Stars don’t fail me now.” Watch below.

Cool It Down is out 9/30 on Secretly Canadian.