Watch Courtney Barnett Go Cowbell-Crazy On Seth Meyers

News September 20, 2022 11:23 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Look, I’ll level with you: The headline of this post is a lie. In her capacity as musical guest on last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Courtney Barnett did not really go cowbell-crazy. Instead, she played the cowbell like a regular person. I really just wanted an excuse to use the phrase “cowbell-crazy” in a headline. I’m sorry for letting you down.

Courtney Barnett gets booked to perform on TV shows a lot, and there’s a reason for that. She’s charming and fun to watch, and she has good songs. On last night’s Seth Meyers, Barnett and her band busted out “Turning Green,” a deep cut from her 2021 album Things Take Time, Take Time. Barnett started the song off banging on a cowbell, and she later lost the cowbell so that she could play a big, thrashing guitar solo. So maybe it’s more accurate to say that Courtney Barnett went guitar-crazy on Seth Meyers. However you gauge Barnett’s degree of instrument-craziness, it’s a good performance, and you can watch it below.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out one on Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists.

