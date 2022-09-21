Steady Holiday – “People Take Pictures Of Each Other (Feat. Bedouine) (The Kinks Cover)

Steady Holiday has teamed up with Bedouine for a cover of “People Take Pictures Of Each Other,” a song from the Kinks’ 1968 album The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society.

“People Take Pictures pokes fun at our obsession with capturing our lives instead of living them.,” Steady Holiday’s Dre Babinski said in a statement. “We all do this, right? Bedouine and I are constantly catching each other in these moments, and we thought it’d be fun to cover a song that takes aim directly at them. This song was originally released in 1968 and it sure has snowballed in relevance since…”

Steady Holiday’s most recent album was 2021’s Take The Corners Gently. Bedouine’s latest, Waysides, also came out last year.

Check out their cover below.