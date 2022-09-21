Circuit des Yeux- “Double Dare” (Bauhaus Cover)

Evan Jenkins

New Music September 21, 2022 1:59 PM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Haley Fohr returned with a new Circuit Des Yeux album, -io. Last month, she released a cover of Bauhas’ “Double Dare” that was exclusive to the streaming service Qobuz, but today it’s gone wide for all to hear. “‘Double Dare’ is a song filled with immense power,” Fohr said in a statement. “Listening to it helps decimate my fear.” She continued:

My favorite part about the CdY interpretation of ‘Double Dare’ is the way Whitney (Johnson) represents the screeching guitar part with a viola and overdrive pedal. The way the harmonics and feedback bounces and resonates around in THX Spatial Audio feels like being in the eye of a tornado. If ‘Double Dare’ is an anecdote to fear, this cover of ‘Double Dare’ in THX Spatial Audio ups the dosage.

Listen below.

James Rettig Staff

