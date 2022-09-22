µ-Ziq – “Hello”

New Music September 22, 2022 1:54 PM By James Rettig
0

Mike Paradinas, the Planet Mu founder who has long put out music under the name μ-Ziq, has had a productive year. In April, he put out an EP called Goodbye, in June he released n album called Magic Pony Ride, and that was all leading up to a 25th anniversary reissue of his 1997 album Lunatic Harness. He has one more project to go in this stretch, a full-length to round everything out called Hello. Today, he’s shared the title track from that album, which you can check out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hello”
02 “Iggy’s Song”
03 “Magic Pony Ride (Pt. 3)”
04 “Green Chaos”
05 “Avila”
06 “Pyramidal Mind Dispersion”
07 “Modulating Angels”
08 “Pentagonal Antiprism”
09 “Metabidiminished Icosahedron”

Hello is out 11/4 via Planet Mu.

