Fred Again.. – “Bleu (Better With Time)”

New Music September 24, 2022 2:16 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Next month, UK production wizard Fred again… will release the third installment of his Actual Life album series. Out October 28, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) expands on Fred’s predilection for building tracks out of voice notes from friends, audio from Instagram, and bits taken from songs sounds he hears in his “actual life” (thus the project’s name). We’ve already heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” which samples vocals from 070 Shake’s “Nice To Have,” and now Fred has shared the airy and pleasantly distorted track “Bleu (better with time).”

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) is out 10/28 on Atlantic.

