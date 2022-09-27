Every once in a while, Jimmy Kimmel Live moves its whole operation from Los Angeles to Brooklyn for a week of shows. We’re in one of those weeks right now. Kimmel kicked off a Brooklyn week last night with Amy Schumer, Charlamagne Tha God, and musical guests Run The Jewels. Brooklyn is home to El-P, one half of Run The Jewels, and the group brought a real triumphant homecoming feel to their performance.

Run The Jewels, who just got done opening the Rage Against The Machine reunion tour, weren’t on Kimmel to promote anything new. Instead, they performed their RTJ4 single “Ooh La La,” which is now two and a half years old and which still sets it off. This time, RTJ had the song’s two guests, legendary producer DJ Premier and veteran party-starter Greg Nice. It was pretty clear that none of the people onstage were sick of performing this song.

It’s basically impossible to have a bad time watching Greg Nice do his Greg Nice dances. (Killer Mike did some of the Greg Nice dance last night, too.) And while RTJ’s DJ Trackstar handled the turntables for most of the song, it was fun to see him turn them over to Premier for the scratch solo at the end of the track. The whole performance is just a good time, and you can watch it below.

RTJ4 is out now on BMG.