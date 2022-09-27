Les Claypool Responds To WILLOW’s Primus Cover

Two of the things we discussed with Willow Smith in our recent interview were her fondness for heavy rock music and for playing heavy guitar music on Instagram. In keeping with those qualities, last week she posted footage of herself playing along to a song from Conspiranoid, the new Primus EP released earlier this year. It was captioned “I FUCKING LOVE PRIMUS” along with a… warning? Rebuke? “If you haven’t listened to … that’s a big issue.”

As Guitar World points out, Primus singer and bassist Les Claypool took note of this and made his way to WILLOW’s account to express his approval. “Fine guitar pickin’ there young fiery lass,” Claypool wrote in the comments. This apparently inspired WILLOW to change her display name to Young Fiery Lass.

Personally, although I’ve seen WILLOW shred in other posts, this one strikes me as pretty meh. But then, I also haven’t listened to Conspiranoid, which I’m told is a big issue. Check out the interaction below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cixz8nhqy19/