Les Claypool Responds To WILLOW’s Primus Cover

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

News September 27, 2022 10:22 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Les Claypool Responds To WILLOW’s Primus Cover

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

News September 27, 2022 10:22 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Two of the things we discussed with Willow Smith in our recent interview were her fondness for heavy rock music and for playing heavy guitar music on Instagram. In keeping with those qualities, last week she posted footage of herself playing along to a song from Conspiranoid, the new Primus EP released earlier this year. It was captioned “I FUCKING LOVE PRIMUS” along with a… warning? Rebuke? “If you haven’t listened to … that’s a big issue.”

As Guitar World points out, Primus singer and bassist Les Claypool took note of this and made his way to WILLOW’s account to express his approval. “Fine guitar pickin’ there young fiery lass,” Claypool wrote in the comments. This apparently inspired WILLOW to change her display name to Young Fiery Lass.

Personally, although I’ve seen WILLOW shred in other posts, this one strikes me as pretty meh. But then, I also haven’t listened to Conspiranoid, which I’m told is a big issue. Check out the interaction below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cixz8nhqy19/

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Santigold Cancels Tour, Shares Letter About Harsh Reality For Touring Artists

24 hours ago 0

Neil Young Takes A Shot At Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing In An NFL Commercial

13 hours ago 0

Roger Waters Posts Open Letter To Putin After Poland Cancels His Concerts Over Ukraine Comments

1 day ago 0

A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud NYC Set, Brings Out GloRilla

2 days ago 0

Aphex Twin Releases Sample Matching App

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest