Bonny Light Horseman – “Someone To Weep For Me”

New Music September 28, 2022 9:22 AM By Chris DeVille
We’re nine days away from Bonny Light Horseman’s second album, Rolling Golden Holy, and today the indie-folk supergroup is promoting that release with a fifth(!) advance single to go along with “California,” “Summer Dream,” “Exile,” and “Sweetbread.” This one is called “Someone To Weep For Me.” It’s a lightly soulful folk-rock rambler with a lead vocal by Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson and lovely harmonies from Anaïs Mitchell. There’s a lot of graceful momentum in this one — a lot of beauty too. Listen below.

Rolling Golden Holy is out 10/7 on 37d03d.

