Next week, the Florida-born and LA-based singer and songwriter Joanna Warren will release her new album Johanna Warren will release her excellently titled new LP Lessons For Mutants. We’ve already posted that album’s two early singles, “I’d Be Orange” and “Piscean Lover.” Today Warren has given us a third.

Johanna Warren’s latest is a soft, florid piano ballad called “Tooth For A Tooth.” Warren’s voice on the song emits a deep calm, but her lyrics do not: “Sometimes, I can relate to myself/ I disassociate more than I’d like to, but what can you do?” In the video, which Warren co-directed with Richey Beckett, Warren gets tied up in string and dances across a desert landscape. Check it out below.

Lessons For Mutants is out 10/7 on Wax Nine/Carpark Records.