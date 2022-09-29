Hyd – “Breaking Ground”

Hyd – “Breaking Ground”

In November, Hayden Dunham, aka PC Music collaborator Hyd, will release their debut album CLEARING. It features the Caroline Polachek-produced single “Afar,” the already-released “So Clear,” and now Hyd is back with “Breaking Ground,” which was co-written and produced by Finn Keane (EASYFUN) with additional production by A.G. Cook. Against a throbbing, triumphant synth track, Hyd sings and chants about “burning it down,” making “Breaking Ground” a top contender for playlists about beating the odds and/or emotional survival.

Listen to “Breaking Ground” below.

CLEARING is out 11/11 via PC Music.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

