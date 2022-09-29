After who knows how many decades of musical performances on late-night TV, it’s fun to see people fucking with the format, even if they’re doing it in silly and clumsy ways. That was what Future did on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Right now, Kimmel is at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music for.a week of shows, and Future took advantage of the bigger stage by making something goofier and more theatrical out of his musical performance.

A Future live show can be a supremely fun experience, but he doesn’t exactly have the kind of charisma that usually translates to TV performances. Last night, however, Future was promoting his massively successful 2022 album I Never Liked You, and he switched things up. He came out and sat at Kimmel’s desk, as if to do a regular interview. But after one comically maudlin interview question — “how is the future, relatively speaking?” — the lights dimmed, the music started, and we cut to a backstage scene of a model getting a bouquet of flowers an a note readying “I NEVER LIKED U.” Hey! That’s Future’s album title!

Future then performed an abbreviated version of his album track “Love You Better” on a stage full of dry ice, with Jimmy Kimmel just sitting silently off to the side. It wasn’t a bewitching performance or anything, but it was a fun twist, and Kimmel got in a pretty good laugh line at the end. Watch it below.

I Never Liked You is out now on Epic/Freebandz.