Watch Alex G Play A Tremendously Chill “Miracles” On Colbert

News September 30, 2022 9:55 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Alex G Play A Tremendously Chill “Miracles” On Colbert

News September 30, 2022 9:55 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Eventually, maybe, it’ll feel normal to see mercurial lo-fi guy Alex G playing his songs on late night television. Alex G is a big deal in the indie rock world, and he’s played giant festival stages with Frank Ocean, so why wouldn’t he get the same TV showcases that so many of his peers have enjoyed for so long? It still feels pretty weird, though.

A couple of months ago, Alex G played The Tonight Show. That was part of the rollout for Alex’s new album God Save The Animals, which came out last night. Last night. Alex went on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. George Clooney was also a guest on last night’s episode, and I would dearly love some details on any green-room conversations that they might’ve had.

On the show, Alex G and his collaborators played the soothing God Save The Animals track “Miracles,” and it sounded awesome. All the musicians on the stage were sitting down in a kind of V-formation, and Alex was way off to one of the sides, not in the center. I like that egalitarian setup. Watch the performance below.

God Save The Animals is out now on Domino.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Takes A Shot At Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing In An NFL Commercial

3 days ago 0

Santigold Cancels Tour, Shares Letter About Harsh Reality For Touring Artists

4 days ago 0

Rough Week For Beck

1 day ago 0

Coolio Dead At 59

2 days ago 0

Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest