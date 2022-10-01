Watch Stevie Nicks & Eddie Vedder Sing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” At Ohana Fest

News October 1, 2022 11:59 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival is taking place this weekend at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Yesterday, on the fest’s opening night, the Pearl Jam frontman teamed up onstage with Stevie Nicks (who recently released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”) to duet on Nicks’ 1981 tune “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which she famously sang with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. In the past, Nicks’ bandmate and big-time session guitarist Waddy Wachtel has handled Petty’s vocal on tour. Watch Vedder join Nicks for “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” at Ohana Festival below.

