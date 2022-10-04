Watch King Princess Cover The Strokes’ “You Only Live Once” With Julian Casablancas

Native New Yorker King Princess played Radio City Music Hall last night, and she busted out a local classic to mark the occasion. “We’re in New York, huh? We’re in my hometown,” Mikaela Straus told the crowd. “So maybe it’s only fitting that we play a song by the Strokes. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know who’s gonna come out here, but… Julian called in sick!”

She was totally lying! She knew Julian Casablancas would appear. (That’s showbiz for ya.) He joined King Princess for a run through “You Only Live Once,” the elite-tier opening track from the Strokes’ mixed bag of a third album, 2006’s First Impressions Of Earth. Great song. Why not watch their performance of it below? YOLO!

“You’re fuckin’ me up, bitch!”