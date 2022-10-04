Watch King Princess Cover The Strokes’ “You Only Live Once” With Julian Casablancas

Watch King Princess Cover The Strokes’ “You Only Live Once” With Julian Casablancas

Native New Yorker King Princess played Radio City Music Hall last night, and she busted out a local classic to mark the occasion. “We’re in New York, huh? We’re in my hometown,” Mikaela Straus told the crowd. “So maybe it’s only fitting that we play a song by the Strokes. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know who’s gonna come out here, but… Julian called in sick!”

She was totally lying! She knew Julian Casablancas would appear. (That’s showbiz for ya.) He joined King Princess for a run through “You Only Live Once,” the elite-tier opening track from the Strokes’ mixed bag of a third album, 2006’s First Impressions Of Earth. Great song. Why not watch their performance of it below? YOLO!

“You’re fuckin’ me up, bitch!”

