A couple months back, Carla dal Forno announced a new album, Come Around and shared its title track. Today, she’s back with the LP’s second single, “Side By Side,” a breathy and haunting moodpiece.

“‘Side By Side’ is about the anticipation of hooking up with someone and the feelings of inevitability, transparency and impatience,” dal Forno said. “It’s all in the lyric, ‘Make your move / I recognise the method you use.’ I’ve been sitting on this track for a few years. The production was really slow at first, leaning towards ‘ballad’ territory but it really seemed to find its groove when I increased the tempo and leaned into the bassline hook.”

Check it out below.

Come Around is out 11/4 via Kallista Records. Pre-order it here.