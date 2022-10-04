Douglas Andrew McCombs – “Green Crown’s Step”

0

Douglas Andrew McCombs is the bassist for Tortoise and Eleventh Dream Day and also heads up his own instrumental band Brokeback. He’s an expert in all things guitar, and later this month he’s putting out his debut solo album under his own name, after it was pushed back from its originally scheduled date in September. The album is called VMAK<KOMBZ<<<DUGLAS<<<6NDR7<<< and will be out on October 21. It features three tracks and today McCombs is sharing one of them, which is called “Green Crown’s Step.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Two To Coolness”
02 “Green Crown’s Step”
03 “To Whose Falls Shallows”

VMAK<KOMBZ<<<DUGLAS<<<6NDR7<<< is out 10/21 via Thrill Jockey.

