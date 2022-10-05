Stereogum’s Artist Portraits From Desert Daze 2022

Stereogum’s Artist Portraits From Desert Daze 2022

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Photo October 5, 2022 11:45 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Stereogum descended upon Desert Daze last weekend on the shores of Lake Perris in Southern California. The sights were gorgeous — more music festivals should be held alongside immaculately speckled mountain ranges and sparkling bodies of water — and the sounds were similarly stimulating. A great time was had by all (and a grate time by some). We’ve posted about our experiences with the newfangled Black Country, New Road and the oldfangled(?) Tame Impala, and we’ll have more from Desert Daze soon. In the meantime, check out Wilson Lee’s lovely portraits of performers from the psych-leaning fest. Sebastian from Viagra Boys wasn’t feeling well, so we Photoshopped him into their portrait.

Nilüfer Yanya

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Sleaford Mods

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Show Me The Body

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

JPEGMAFIA

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Viagra Boys

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Black Country, New Road

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Molly Lewis

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

The Marías

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

SLIFT

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Shannon And The Clams

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Working Men’s Club

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Shame

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

Nation Of Language

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

POND

Wilson Lee/Stereogum

