Stereogum’s Artist Portraits From Desert Daze 2022

Stereogum descended upon Desert Daze last weekend on the shores of Lake Perris in Southern California. The sights were gorgeous — more music festivals should be held alongside immaculately speckled mountain ranges and sparkling bodies of water — and the sounds were similarly stimulating. A great time was had by all (and a grate time by some). We’ve posted about our experiences with the newfangled Black Country, New Road and the oldfangled(?) Tame Impala, and we’ll have more from Desert Daze soon. In the meantime, check out Wilson Lee’s lovely portraits of performers from the psych-leaning fest. Sebastian from Viagra Boys wasn’t feeling well, so we Photoshopped him into their portrait.

Nilüfer Yanya