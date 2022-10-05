The Essex new wave greats Modern English somehow never performed on network television in their heyday, but they rectified that Tuesday with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band is on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their sophomore album After The Snow; they promoted the outing by performing that record’s all-time banger “I Melt With You,” much to a bearded Fallon’s delight. Watch below.

Modern English also performed on Today this morning, and we’ll add that footage whenever it’s online.