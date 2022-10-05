Melt With Modern English In Their Network TV Debut, 40 Years After After The Snow
The Essex new wave greats Modern English somehow never performed on network television in their heyday, but they rectified that Tuesday with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band is on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their sophomore album After The Snow; they promoted the outing by performing that record’s all-time banger “I Melt With You,” much to a bearded Fallon’s delight. Watch below.
Modern English also performed on Today this morning, and we’ll add that footage whenever it’s online.