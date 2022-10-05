Melt With Modern English In Their Network TV Debut, 40 Years After After The Snow

News October 5, 2022 9:34 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Melt With Modern English In Their Network TV Debut, 40 Years After After The Snow

News October 5, 2022 9:34 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Essex new wave greats Modern English somehow never performed on network television in their heyday, but they rectified that Tuesday with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band is on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their sophomore album After The Snow; they promoted the outing by performing that record’s all-time banger “I Melt With You,” much to a bearded Fallon’s delight. Watch below.

Modern English also performed on Today this morning, and we’ll add that footage whenever it’s online.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Someone Was Grating Cheese Onto People’s Heads At Viagra Boys’ Desert Daze Set

2 days ago 0

Prince Estate Blocks “Nothing Compares 2 U” From Appearing In Sinéad O’Connor Documentary

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair”

2 days ago 0

Molly Rankin On How Teenage Fanclub, Fantasy Basketball, Stardew Valley, & More Shaped Alvvays’ Adventurous New Album Blue Rev

2 days ago 0

Steve Lacy Scores First #1 Hit With “Bad Habit”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest