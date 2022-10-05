Last night, BET broadcast its annual Hip-Hop Awards show. Actual awards were handed out, and Kendrick Lamar won a bunch of them. But this show is less about the statuettes and more about the sense of a whole rap family reunion. The performers included breakout acts like GloRilla and EST Gee. But there was also plenty of nostalgia on display, as a bunch of legends came out to soak up the adulation.

Pusha T’s performance was part new stuff, part nostalgia. Pusha started out doing tracks from his recent solo LP It’s Almost Dry, one of the year’s best albums. But after a couple pieces of recent songs, Pusha’s brother Malice came out, and we got a Clipse reunion. The two busted out their classic “Grindin’,” the lead single from their debut Lord Willin’, which just turned 20. Those guys have always been great performers, and it’s very cool to see them back together. Here’s that performance:

Ascendant Memphis star GloRilla got her first major live showcase during the show. She started out with a bunch of dancers in the crowd, doing the recent hit “Tomorrow” before running up onstage for the viral underground smash “FNF (Let’s Go).” It’s always fun when the whole audience knows every word. Here’s that performance:

Another fast-rising new star also got to put on a show. Louisville native EST Gee teamed up with Atlanta legend Jeezy for recent collab “The Realest.” Here’s that one:

The night’s centerpiece was an all-star tribute to the influential label Loud Records. It was a pure nostalgia-fest, with a whole lot of acts from Loud’s history arriving onstage in quick succession. Over 11 minutes, we got Dead Prez, Havoc, Lil Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Lil Flip, David Banner, Project Pat, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, Method Man, Raekwon, and Inspectah Deck. Here’s that whole marathon:

The Cyphers, highlights of past Hip-Hop Awards, seemed to be less of a focus on last night’s show, and BET hasn’t posted any of those videos. Online, though, Houston underground stalwart Sauce Walka generated a whole lot of buzz with his verse. Here it is: