In a few weeks, the excellently heavy Belgian power trio Brutus will release their new album Unison Life. Before today, Brutus had released three songs from the LP: “Dust,” “Liar,” and “Victoria.” All three of them kicked ass. This morning, Brutus are breaking us off with one more song before Unison Life arrives.

The new Brutus song is called “What Have We Done,” and it’s a majestic, tingly slow-build rager that really takes its time before dropping the hammer. There’s plenty of post-rock in the track’s dynamics, but there’s also some wailing goth-metal in there. In a press release, singer/drummer Stefanie Mannaerts has this to say about the track:

For some reason, this new piece of music felt like both a turning point and an intersection. In our history of being a band, this feeling came only a few times before, with the songs “Bearclaws,” “Justice de Julia II,” and “War.” Key songs such as these are challenging, but also feel like coming home at the same time. They define who you are as a band

The “What Have We Done” video has a lot of cool slo-mo footage of Brutus playing live at festivals in Europe. Check it out below.

Unison Life is out 10/21 on Sargent House.