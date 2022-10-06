Next month, the suave and elegant French gentlemen of Phoenix will release their new album Alpha Zulu, and they’ve been doing the promotional rounds in recent weeks. Last month, Phoenix got together with their special guest, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, to perform the single “Tonight” on, appropriately enough, The Tonight Show. Last night, Phoenix were on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they busted out the new LP’s pulsating title track.

“Alpha Zulu” starts out with a tingly synth riff and builds into something cathartic; it’s a little more physical than most Phoenix songs. On Kimmel last night, Phoenix played the song with a calm, practiced assurance. It’s not too hard to imagine this song killing on festival stages next summer. Watch the performance below.

Earlier this week, Phoenix were also on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show — not to perform, but to answer a bunch of questions about French food. They were game enough, and they didn’t act like these questions were the dumbest things they’d ever heard, which seems distinctly un-French of them. Here’s that video:

Alpha Zulu is out 11/4 on Loyaute/Glassnote Records.