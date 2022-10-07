Paramount+ recently rebooted the classic MTV show Beavis & Butt-Head, with a new movie and new episodes of the show. That means we get to hear Mike Judge voicing both Beavis and Butt-Head as they process the intricacies of 2022 popular culture. The show has plotlines, but it also devotes significant real estate to its two heroes as they watch present-day music videos, as well as TikToks and YouTube clips. We’ve already posted Beavis and Butt-Head’s reactions to BTS and Tyler, The Creator, and now they’ve also weighed in on Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 classic “Good 4 U.”

The verdict: Beavis and Butt-Head are not impressed with Olivia Rodrigo’s cheerleading skills, but they are into the implications of her levels of romantic wrath. Beavis: “I would love to have a girl be this mad at me because this means that I scored with her before, you know?” The fire in the video also seems to awaken something in Beavis. Experience this beautiful cultural moment below.

This actually isn’t the first time that Beavis and Butt-Head have commented on the work of Olivia Rodrigo. A few weeks ago, they also watched the “Drivers License” videos. But their discussion is less about the song or the video and more about what the two of them will do when they get drivers licenses. Here’s that:

The new Beavis & Butt-Head episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.