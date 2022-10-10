A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.

“Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds,” Anthony Kiedis said in a statement when the track came out. “In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”

For whatever reason, Roger Waters recently went on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and, as Ultimate Classic Rock points out, said he “couldn’t care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen.” “It’s just, who? I don’t go, ‘Who?’ because obviously I know the name,” Waters said. “And I’m sure Eddie’s brilliant and a great guitar player and wonderful. It just doesn’t interest me.”