Brandy Shares Health Update After Reported Hospitalization

Brandy has shared an update on her health after TMZ reported that the singer had suffered a “possible seizure.” Writing on her social media accounts, Brandy said: “To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Earlier in the day, TMZ reported that paramedics had been called to Brandy’s Los Angeles home on Tuesday afternoon (October 11) and that she had been taken to a local hospital. According to the outlet, the singer’s parents are with her and she is expected to recover.