Don’t play with longtime Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. That guy has been on the road for more than 40 years, and he is not OK with any shenanigans at Maiden shows. This past summer, a fan at a Maiden show in Athens lit a flare in the crowd, and Dickinson went off on him: “You Greek cunt. I’ve got to fucking sing, all right? Fuck you.” More recently, when Maiden played at the Honda Center in Anaheim, some guy evaded security for long enough to jump onstage, headbanging and striking poses. Bruce Dickinson was not having it.

Iron Maiden’s Anaheim show happened last month, but the videos of the stage-crasher incident are just making the rounds now. They are very, very funny. As Blabbermouth points out, everything happened during the night’s second encore, as the band closed the show with “Aces High.” Mid-song, a big longhaired dude jumped over the amps at the side of the stage and went into the classic one-knee devil-horns stance. Dickinson gestured for the guy to come over, and the guy, thinking he was being invited to rock out at center-stage, complied. But Bruce Dickinson did not want to pose with this guy. Instead, while still singing, Dickinson grabbed the guy by the back of the neck and dragged him over to the security guards at the side of the stage.

Some key points to note here: Bruce Dickinson did not hurt this guy, who was both much bigger and presumably much younger than Bruce Dickinson. The guy did not struggle. And when it was all over, Dickinson, with expert comic timing, made a “you believe this guy?” face and theatrically dusted off his hands. For whatever reason, the fact that Dickinson was wearing aviator goggles made the whole thing funnier. Watch the whole story play out from a couple of different angles below.