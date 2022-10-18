Dazy couldn’t remain a secret for too long. It just wasn’t possible. The songs are too fucking good. The Richmond, Virginia punk rocker and music publicist James Goodson started bashing out solo power-pop gems anonymously on Bandcamp during the pandemic. Now, two years later, Dazy is a Band To Watch with a proper album called OUTOFBODY on the way.

We’ve already posted the early OUTOFBODY singles “Rollercoaster Ride” and “Split,” and now Dazy has shared a new one called “On My Way.” It’s a revved-up piece of fuzz-drenched bubblegum, and it’s perfect. If you melted a copy of the Jesus And Mary Chain’s Automatic and injected it directly into your heart, this song might be playing in your head while you die. In the video, Goodson walks around with some balloons. Check it out below. Also, check out Dazy’s upcoming shows, including dates with Militarie Gun and MSPAINT.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs ^

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus ^

10/28 – Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall ^

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club ^

10/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar Upstairs ^

12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

12/04 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

^ with Militarie Gun & MSPAINT

OUTOFBODY is out on October 28 on Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here. The cassette edition is coming out on Convulse Records, and you can pre-order that one here.