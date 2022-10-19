Liam Gallagher Says “Angry Squirt” Noel Has Blocked Oasis Songs From His New Documentary

You’re never going to believe this, but Liam and Noel Gallagher, brothers and former Oasis bandmates, are not currently very happy with each other. Right now, their disagreement revolves around Liam’s forthcoming documentary. If you know anything about Oasis, you know about Knebworth, the pair of gigantic 1996 shows where Oasis played to hundreds of thousands of fans. That moment was Oasis’ absolute apex; in the great 2006 documentary Oasis: Supersonic, the Gallaghers repeatedly say that they should’ve just called it quits after that. Earlier this year, Liam Gallagher returned to Knebworth. As a solo act, he played another two gigantic shows, playing to 170,000 people on both nights. Liam is making a documentary about those shows, but Noel is making it difficult.

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher announced plans for a Knebworth ’22 documentary. Talking to Radio X, Liam says, “To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film, and let’s do it again in another 26 years.” The Knebworth ’22 doc already has an opening date. It’ll be in theaters 11/17, and it’ll come to Paramount+ afterwards. But Knebworth ’22 apparently won’t have any Oasis songs.

The problem, as you’ve probably already guessed, is Noel. Noel Gallagher wrote the vast majority of Oasis songs, and Liam is now claiming that he’s blocked those songs from appearing in the documentary. He’s also blocked Liam from including footage of the moment that he sang “Live Forever” in tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins at Royal Albert Hall. Liam made these revelations late last night while responding to fans’ questions on Twitter. He also repeatedly made fun of Noel, his older brother, for being short.

On Twitter last night, Liam called Noel an “angry squirt” and a “horrible little man,” and he said that blocking those songs is “the only but of power he’s got left he knows he’s coasting into the oblivious.” Please enjoy some Liam Gallagher bon mots below.

No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2022

It’s the only but of power he’s got left he knows he’s coasting into the oblivious — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2022

Your not wrong spongebob but fuck me not allowing your songs for Taylor Hawkins tribute that’s low la — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2022

Noel Gallagher has yet to respond to any of this, but if and when he does, you already know it’ll be pretty funny.