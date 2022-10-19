Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “One More Chance” (Feat. Navy Blue)

Last year, the New York underground rap lifer Wiki teamed up with Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Navy Blue. Navy Blue handled all the production on Wiki’s album Half God, and it was one of last year’s best rap albums. In a couple of days, Wiki will follow that album with Cold Cuts, a new mixtape that he recorded with New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. We’ve already posted the early tracks “My Life” and “The Fonz,” and now we get to hear Wiki and Navy Blue get back together.

On the Cold Cuts track “One More Chance,” Wiki and Navy Blue trade verses over a dazed, stumbling Subjxct 5 beat. The song doesn’t have anything to do with the Biggie Smalls classic of the same title, though the title must be at least a little bit of a tribute. (The beat also loops up a kids’ choir singing the words “one more chance.”) Over that track, Wiki and Navy Blue deliver sincere words of praise and encouragement about each other, and it’s great to hear that kind of friendship expressed on wax. Listen below.

Cold Cuts is out 10/21 via Wikiset Enterprise.

