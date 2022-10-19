Armani Caesar is coming up in the world. In a couple of days, the Buffalo rapper and Griselda affiliate will release her new album The Liz 2, the sequel to 2020’s The Liz. We’ve already heard her teaming up with Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks on “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” and with Westside Gunn on “Paula Deen.” Today, Armani’s got a new song with Kodak Black, a big star who comes from far outside the Griselda camp.

Nobody’s going to blame you if you don’t want to hear Kodak Black, but plenty of our greatest rappers evidently hold Kodak in high regard; he’s got prominent features on Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator’s most recent albums. And Kodak does sound good on an East Coast-style beat, like the smooth and bubbling Camouflage Monk track for Armani Caesar’s new single “Diana.”

Still, the main draw on “Diana” is Armani Caesar, who sounds tough and clean and who also sings a bit of the Diana Ross classic “Love Hangover.” This lady’s got charisma. The cover art, where she riffs on Lil Kim’s Hardcore and on Kim’s history of wearing pasties, is also pretty fun. Listen to “Diana” below.

The Liz 2 is out 10/21 on Griselda Records.