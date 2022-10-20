Macie Stewart, one-half of Finom (formerly known as Ohmme), released her debut solo album, Mouth Full Of Glass, last year; a few months ago, she followed it up with stray single “Maya, Please” to accompany the LP’s UK release. Today, she’s back with “Defeat,” another new single ahead of a European tour with Widowspeak. “Defeat is about confronting overextension and overcommitment,” Stewart said in a statement. “Sometimes you say yes so many times — to work, to hangs, to relationships, that you cease to bring your best in all those avenues.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/19 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/25 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

11/27 Paris, France @ Petit Bain

11/29 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Db’s

11/30 Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

12/01 Hamburg, Germany @ Aalhaus

12/02 Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

12/03 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervikt

12/04 Oslo, Norway @ John Dee

12/05 Stockholm, Sweden @ Hus 7

12/06 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Rust

12/07 Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

12/09 London, England @ The Sebright Arms

“Defeat” is out now via Orindal Records.