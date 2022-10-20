Deadbody – “The Requiem”

New Music October 20, 2022 11:02 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Deadbody – “The Requiem”

New Music October 20, 2022 11:02 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The Southern California brothers Taylor and Colin Young are responsible for some of the hardest, heaviest music of the past decade. They’ve both done tons of stuff on their own, and they’ve played together in bands like Twitching Tongues, God’s Hate, and Eyes Of Their Lord. Last week, they unveiled their latest venture: Deadbody, a new band that also features members of Despise You, ACxDC, and Apparition. They announced that Deadbody’s debut album The Requiem will be out in the world this very month, and they shared two monstrously nasty new songs, “Without Honor” and “Joy Of Torture.” Today, we get to hear another ripper from this band.

Deadbody’s latest track is the title track from The Requiem. Where those first songs were huge and monolithic, this one is fast and savage. “The Requiem” lasts for less than two minutes, and it combines the physicality of hardcore with the guttural abandon of grindcore. It’s really fucking ugly, and you can hear it below.

The Requiem is out 10/28 on Closed Casket Activities.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car

4 days ago 0

Kanye West’s Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube And Revolt, N.O.R.E. Apologizes

3 days ago 0

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

3 days ago 0

Joni Mitchell Is Playing Her First Proper Concert In 20 Years

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest