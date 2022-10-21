Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Break The Chain”

New Music October 21, 2022 12:28 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Break The Chain”

New Music October 21, 2022 12:28 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In November, Neil Young will release a new, Rick Rubin-produced album he made with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, World Record will be available as a three-sided 2xLP, a regular LP, CD, and cassette, and it will be available in high-resolution streaming audio via Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz (not Spotify, though). It’ll also be in the Neil Young Archives. Last month, Young & Crazy Horse released World Record‘s lead single “Love Earth,” and now the group is back with another song off the album. It’s a twangy, mid-tempo stomper called “Break The Chain.” Listen below.

World Record is out 11/18 via Reprise Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car

4 days ago 0

Kanye West’s Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube And Revolt, N.O.R.E. Apologizes

3 days ago 0

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

3 days ago 0

Joni Mitchell Is Playing Her First Proper Concert In 20 Years

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest