Hacker Who Stole Ed Sheeran Songs Sentenced To Prison

Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

October 22, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
0

A 23-year-old hacker who stole unreleased songs from Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. According to the Associated Press, Adrian Kwiatkowski hacked both artists’ cloud accounts and sold the songs on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency. London police say Kwiatkowski made 131,000 pounds (about $147k).

In August, Kwiatkowski pleaded guilty to 14 copyright charges and three counts of computer misuse. He was arrested by the City of London Police’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit in September 2019. “Kwiatkowski had complete disregard for the musicians’ creativity and hard work producing original songs and the subsequent loss of earnings,” said Joanne Jakymec of the Crown Prosecution Service. “He selfishly stole their music to make money for himself.”

