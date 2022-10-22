Watch MUNA Play Three Songs From Their Self-Titled Album On CBS Saturday Morning

News October 22, 2022 1:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch MUNA Play Three Songs From Their Self-Titled Album On CBS Saturday Morning

News October 22, 2022 1:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

MUNA are still promoting their excellent self-titled album, which arrived in June via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. They’ve performed three straight nights at Irving Plaza in New York (one of them with SNL‘s Bowen Yang), played on Ellen and Fallon, and had their cover of Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” featured on Hulu rom-com Fire Island. Today, MUNA stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform three tracks from MUNA, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Solid,” and “Kind Of Girl.” Watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Midnights

1 day ago 0

Joni Mitchell Is Playing Her First Proper Concert In 20 Years

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Dilemma” (Feat. Kelly Rowland)

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This”

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest