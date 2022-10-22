MUNA are still promoting their excellent self-titled album, which arrived in June via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. They’ve performed three straight nights at Irving Plaza in New York (one of them with SNL‘s Bowen Yang), played on Ellen and Fallon, and had their cover of Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” featured on Hulu rom-com Fire Island. Today, MUNA stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform three tracks from MUNA, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Solid,” and “Kind Of Girl.” Watch below.