Happy Mondays Announce First US Shows In 14 Years, Playing Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches In Full

News October 24, 2022 2:57 PM By James Rettig
0

Happy Mondays have announced their first shows in the United States in 14 years, where they’ll be playing their 1990 album Pills ‘N’ Thrills And Bellyaches in full. Earlier this year, the band’s bassist Paul Ryder passed away at age 58, though the band, led by brother Shaun Ryder, has performed at festivals around the UK since then. These will be Happy Mondays’ first stateside shows since 2009.

One will take place at Terminal 5 in New York City on March 25, with a special guest that’s to be announced. And then on March 28, they’ll play at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles with special guest Paul Oakenfold. Ticket details here.

