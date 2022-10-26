S.C.A.B. – “Small Talk”

New Music October 26, 2022 2:27 PM By Chris DeVille
0

S.C.A.B. – “Small Talk”

New Music October 26, 2022 2:27 PM By Chris DeVille
0

We’ve been tracking the rollout for Brooklyn post-punk band S.C.A.B.’s new self-titled album, posting early singles “Tuesday” and “Why Do I Dream Of You.” They’ve got another song out today, and it touches on heavy stuff. As Sean Camargo explains, the woozy and expansive “Small Talk” is all about two people connecting over their respective experiences with grief:

“Small Talk” deals with grief and learning to support a friend going through a tough time. My father passed away of cancer a few years ago and my bandmate Alec recently lost a parent as well. The song touches on our bonding through such a difficult shared experience, wanting to connect and being there to support each other but not knowing how, often resorting to familiar, insignificant topics for fear of getting “too real.”

Listen below.

S.C.A.B. is out 11/11 via Grind Select.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

2 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury

2 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

3 days ago 0

U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest