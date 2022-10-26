We’ve been tracking the rollout for Brooklyn post-punk band S.C.A.B.’s new self-titled album, posting early singles “Tuesday” and “Why Do I Dream Of You.” They’ve got another song out today, and it touches on heavy stuff. As Sean Camargo explains, the woozy and expansive “Small Talk” is all about two people connecting over their respective experiences with grief:

“Small Talk” deals with grief and learning to support a friend going through a tough time. My father passed away of cancer a few years ago and my bandmate Alec recently lost a parent as well. The song touches on our bonding through such a difficult shared experience, wanting to connect and being there to support each other but not knowing how, often resorting to familiar, insignificant topics for fear of getting “too real.”

Listen below.

S.C.A.B. is out 11/11 via Grind Select.