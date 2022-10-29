Japanese Breakfast Was A Jeopardy! Question Last Night

October 29, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner) was the subject of a Jeopardy! trivia question last night. The prompt was, “Michelle Zauner writes about losing her Korean mother to cancer in her memoir Crying In this Asian grocery chain.” Contestant Sadie Goldberger gave the correct answer, which, of course, is “H Mart.” Zauner captured the moment on her Twitter, writing “I’m dead!!!!!!!” in response.

Zauner’s 2021 memoir about the loss of her mother memorably debuted at #2 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. It’s also being adapted into a film, for which Zauner is writing the soundtrack and screenplay. Watch Zauner get her Jeopardy! moment below.

