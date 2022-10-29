Hear John Mellencamp’s Previously Unreleased ’80s Cut “Smart Guys” From New Scarecrow Reissue

October 29, 2022
0

John Mellencamp has released the previously unheard song “Smart Guys” ahead of the forthcoming reissue of his classic 1985 album, Scarecrow, which arrives November 4. “Smart Guys” follows the previously shared “Carolina Shag.”

The reissued album is set arrive in four different formats: Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP, 7″ Single, Blu-ray with ATMOS and Hi-Res Stereo mixes, booklet and lithographs); 2CD & Digital Deluxe edition; 180-gram LP and Deluxe LP. Everything will be newly remastered and remixed.

According to a release, the 2CD Deluxe and the Super Deluxe editions will also feature rare photographs and liner notes from author Anthony DeCurtis, plus bonus tracks, alternative versions of different songs from the album, and more. The Digital Deluxe will likewise be available on streaming services.

Finally, “Smart Guys” arrives with a newly announced 76-night tour across North America, kicking off in February. Mellencamp will also get a permanent exhibition at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Check out that tour information here, and listen to “Smart Guys” below.

Scarecrow (2022 Edition) is out 11/4 via Mercury/UME.

