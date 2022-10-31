Turnstile Soundtrack Taco Bell TV Commercial

Baltimore hardcore greats Turnstile have blown the fuck up. We know this. It’s not news. They’re headlining 6,000-cap rooms. They’re opening for Blink-182 next summer. They’re playing beer pong with Dua Lipa and Post Malone. And now Turnstile are also soundtracking a damn Taco Bell commercial. This band was literally playing in VFW Halls last year. It’s been a wild come-up.

A few weeks ago, Taco Bell started using Turnstile’s “Holiday,” one of the many bangers on last year’s Glow On, as a TikTok promo, advertising the return of Nacho Fries. Last night, that Taco Bell ad made the leap to broadcast television in a longer spot; it ran during Sunday Night Football on NBC. Many millions of people have now heard the “Holiday” riff. Hopefully, the band got very, very paid for this. Watch the ads below.

Those Nacho Fries look fucking nasty. Fingers crossed that this doesn’t lead to another pooping in the pit scenario.