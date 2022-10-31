Turnstile Soundtrack Taco Bell TV Commercial

Jimmy Fontaine

News October 31, 2022 8:59 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Turnstile Soundtrack Taco Bell TV Commercial

Jimmy Fontaine

News October 31, 2022 8:59 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Baltimore hardcore greats Turnstile have blown the fuck up. We know this. It’s not news. They’re headlining 6,000-cap rooms. They’re opening for Blink-182 next summer. They’re playing beer pong with Dua Lipa and Post Malone. And now Turnstile are also soundtracking a damn Taco Bell commercial. This band was literally playing in VFW Halls last year. It’s been a wild come-up.

A few weeks ago, Taco Bell started using Turnstile’s “Holiday,” one of the many bangers on last year’s Glow On, as a TikTok promo, advertising the return of Nacho Fries. Last night, that Taco Bell ad made the leap to broadcast television in a longer spot; it ran during Sunday Night Football on NBC. Many millions of people have now heard the “Holiday” riff. Hopefully, the band got very, very paid for this. Watch the ads below.

@tacobell

Order Nacho Fries now on the app.

♬ original sound – tacobell

Those Nacho Fries look fucking nasty. Fingers crossed that this doesn’t lead to another pooping in the pit scenario.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Luke Bryan Defends Bringing “Very Polarizing” Ron DeSantis Onstage In Florida

2 days ago 0

Dead Kennedys Drummer D. H. Peligro Dead At 63

2 days ago 0

Watch Bob Dylan Pay Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis With “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” Cover

3 days ago 0

Patti Smith’s “Rock N Roll N****r” Removed From Streaming Services

4 days ago 0

Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest