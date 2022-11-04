“Weird Al” Yankovic – “Now You Know”

New Music November 4, 2022 9:44 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

“Weird Al” Yankovic – “Now You Know”

New Music November 4, 2022 9:44 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story arrives on the Roku Channel on Friday, and Weird Al has shared a brand-new song for the occasion. Part of the movie’s full soundtrack, “Now You Know” plays over the movie’s end credits and is about as meta as you’d expect. “No fabrications/ No exaggerations/ It’s the gospel truth!” Al declares over a thundering backing track, complete with piano, horns, and backing singers.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a mostly-kinda-true parody-biopic about the beloved comedy-rock icon. It was written by Al Yankovic and Eric Appel and also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento. Al’s castmates agree he should win an Oscar for the song (if a Roku Original song is eligible).

Listen to “Now You Know” below.

The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story soundtrack is out now. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story streams exclusively on the Roku Channel starting 11/4.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Migos Member Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

3 days ago 0

Al B. Sure Shares Update After Reportedly Emerging From Two-Month Coma

3 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 “Eras Tour” With Openers Including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, MUNA, & More

3 days ago 0

Everything But The Girl Announce First New Album In 24 Years, Out Next Spring

2 days ago 0

Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces Tampa 2023 Lineup

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest