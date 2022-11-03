Columbus emo trio Palette Knife impressed us with the early singles from their upcoming album New Game+. Today they’ve got another song out, with the goofy and interest-piquing title “Avatar The Last Cakebender.” It starts almost en media res and quickly blasts off at high speed, with hooks aplenty and lots of twinkly guitar action. The lyrics come fast and furious too, but some that caught my ear include “Stop telling children they’re fucking gifted” and “We’re both consenting adults, I just don’t do that anymore.” Listen below.

New Game+ is out 1/20 on Take This To Heart.