0

Stars – “Christmas Anyway”

New Music November 4, 2022 10:37 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Canada indie staples Stars are sharing a new holiday tune called “Christmas Anyway” for this week’s Bandcamp Friday. Half the proceeds will go to the Native Women’s Shelter Of Montreal, which provides Indigenous women and their children a safe and supportive environment. “Christmas Anyway” also follows the release of Stars’ ninth studio album, From Capelton Hill, which came out in May.

“In a world where the algorithm (and other horrible things) has made us all feel further apart, going home for the holidays isn’t easy for everyone,” Stars write. “What is it about these days that makes us feel we have to go home to face the loved ones we simply cannot ever be at peace with? We have no idea, but we do know that sometimes a simple song can get you through at least a few minutes of holiday hell. We hope this one does that for you. We love you all. Merry Christmas. Xo- Stars.”

Listen to “Christmas Anyway” below.

