Bono Kept His Book Tour Rolling And Sang “With Or Without You” On Colbert

Bono has been out there promoting his new memoir Surrender for weeks, and he continued doing so last night with a visit to The Late Show. On the show, he sat for three separate interview segments with Stephen Colbert and sang “a special arrangement” of U2’s 1987 mega-hit “With Or Without You” preceded by an excerpt from the book about the making of the song.

In other recent media appearances, Bono has discussed the time Barack Obama found him passed out in the Lincoln Bedroom due to a wine-related allergic reaction, the time he lost his friendship with INXS’ Michael Hutchence after declining to become godfather to Hutchence’s child, and the time he found out his cousin was also his half-brother. The tour itself actually just got started this week in New York and continues throughout November on both sides of the Atlantic.

Below, watch Bono’s various Colbert exploits.