Watch Really From Play Their Farewell Show In Boston

News November 4, 2022 11:01 AM By Chris DeVille
News November 4, 2022 11:01 AM By Chris DeVille
Really From, the eclectic and hard-to-pin-down Boston Band To Watch, attracted a small but fervent following for their unique mixture of jazz, emo, math-rock, and other styles. But just when they were beginning to find a broader audience on the back of last year’s self-titled LP, the group announced an indefinite hiatus. Last night they played the first of two farewell shows, this one in their hometown at Crystal Ballroom. From the looks of the video captured last night, it was a fun time — especially when openers Gulfer and Kind Being joined Really From for a run through Chumbawamba’s immortal pub drinking anthem “Tubthumping.” Watch footage of that plus a bunch of more serious songs below — and if you’re near Brooklyn, catch Really From’s other farewell show at Alphaville this Sunday.

