We’ve been fans of Gladie, the Philly indie rock band led by ex-Cayetana member Augusta Koch, since the beginning. But the advance tracks from their upcoming sophomore album Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out have been on another level. The ultra-catchy and energetic lead single “Nothing” was among our favorite songs of the week, and I’m loving this latest release “Born Yesterday” too (even if one lyric makes me think of that X Ambassadors song “A Little Unsteady”).

Koch shared this message about “Born Yesterday” on Bandcamp:

HELLO!!!

Really excited and nervous to finally release “Born Yesterday” today, the last song we’re sharing before the entire record comes out.

This song in particular means an incredible amount to me. I wrote this about 8 months into reevaluating my life’s most complicated relationship – alcohol (you very fun but evil little shit). While there were many joys & victories in those early days of change I was also completely overwhelmed by the amount of feelings pouring in. I used to think of myself as someone who was very in touch with their emotions and personhood but this transition proved me wrong. It felt and still feels isolating, lonely, intense, and shaky but also on my good days, it feels like a homecoming. I’m seeing myself again; the ugly parts and even the beautiful ones too. I survived this far by numbing myself and though there are times when it deeply pains me that I did that, I have a new grasp and empathy for people’s ability to change. This world feels beyond fucked, I’m sure I’m not alone in my continued search for solid ground. I kept returning to this notion of how we view each other and ourselves as “fixed things”. There can feel rigidity to our identities but I don’t think that’s true if we don’t want it to be.

Matt and I made this music video of my oldest and dearest friend Siri rollerskating around Philly. I really wanted to capture the beauty of learning something new in the sunrise (something drinking didn’t really allow me to see) We met in my freshman year of high school and boy have we seen each other through some huge life changes. She was my first creative friend and has been a huge source of motivation and inspiration for me for as long as I’ve known her.

I hope this song resonates with you. Thanks again for supporting our band, it truly means so much to us.

Check out Siri’s art:

www.sirilangone.com

Born Yesterday video:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=utjIE80OXVI

Thank you <3 Gus